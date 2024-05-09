Assam: Unknown insect menace forces closure of school for two days in Nagaon

Raha, May 9: Panic and distress have gripped Dalgaon M.E. school under the Kaliabor Block Education Office in Nagaon following a mysterious infestation of unidentified insects.

In response to this alarming situation, school authorities have taken the precautionary measure of closing the school for two days from Friday.



According to school authority, the school has been under siege by swarms of these 'unknown insects, which resemble beetles, as they relentlessly pestered students, teachers and other staff members for the past few days.



"At first, we witnessed these insects outside our school campus. Gradually, they started entering our class rooms and several students have already been attacked by them.



As potential health hazards owing to its biting, panic among the students, teachers and guardians is palpable," one of the teachers stated.



Taking note of the growing concern and panic, the head of the school took decisive action on Thursday and communicated the emerging situation to the concerned Block Education Officer.



Meanwhile, Manai Kropi, BEO, and a team of experts from the agriculture department visited the school today to take stock of the situation.



“The situation has escalated, and it is difficult to focus on teaching and learning as well inside the campus. We are working diligently to ensure the safety of the students, teachers and staff of the school. A team from the agriculture department will work on the issue from Friday," the BEO further added.



On the other hand, requesting anonymity, an agriculture officer said that it is due to bamboo flowering that insects are coming into the area. These insects are attracted to bamboo seeds and they multiply fast. When seeds get exhausted, they turn their attention to food grains in houses and crops in the fields, causing severe food shortages.



So, unless the bamboo plants surrounding the school are cut down, these insects cannot be stopped from entering the school," he said.

