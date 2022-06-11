Assam University vice chancellor hands over Rs 1 lakh to CM for flood relief

SILCHAR, JUNE 11: Prof Rajive Mohan Pant, vice chancellor of Assam University Silchar handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Friday as a contribution made by the Assam University Teachers' Association (AUTA) towards flood relief.

Earlier this month, the sum was augmented to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund by the AUTA expressing solidarity with the flood affected people. The AUTA members had handed over the cheque to the vice chancellor to be handed over to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.



"Honourble Chief Minister was very happy to know that the AUTA had contributed towards the flood relief cause. Also, I thanked Chief Minister sir for granting Rs 25 crore for the university which he had announced in his last visit during the 29th Foundation Day celebrations this year for utilising the amount to boost innovation and start-up ventures and other initiatives. He has assured that the Government will help the university in the pursuit of development as per requirement," Prof Pant said.

The Vice-Chancellor further informed that on behalf of the varsity, he had invited the Chief Minister and he has assured that he would visit the varsity when he comes to Silchar next.

