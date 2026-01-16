Assam University to inaugurate mobile planetarium on January 21

Silchar, Jan 16: Assam University, Silchar, is set to inaugurate a Mobile Planetarium on January 21 as part of its 33rd Foundation Day celebrations, marking a step towards strengthening science popularisation and astronomy outreach in the region.

The planetarium has been installed on the rooftop of the Students’ Union and Sports Board office building through an initiative facilitated by the Assam University Alumni Association.

Developed by the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), the portable planetarium, named Taromondal, is housed within an inflatable dome and equipped with an advanced internal projection system that offers a realistic simulation of the night sky.

Designed for easy installation and transportation, the mobile facility can be taken to schools and localities across the Barak Valley and neighbouring regions, making astronomy education accessible to students, particularly those from remote and underserved areas.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajive Mohan Pant welcomed the initiative, describing it as a meaningful contribution by the alumni community to inspire scientific curiosity and learning among young minds.

Several dignitaries and members of the university community were present during the installation, including Director of IQAC Prof. Piyush Pandey; Chairman of the Media Cell Prof. Alfarid Hussain; Alumni Association Vice-Chairman Prof. Manoj Kumar Pal; Convener Dr. Arnab Pal; faculty members Prof. Parmita Das, Dr. Shubhashis Choudhury and Dr. Sumana Chakraborty; Students’ Union General Secretary Kaushik Dasgupta; researcher Sandip Nath; Alumni Association member Tara Shankar Goswami; and Media Cell member Kutubuddin Ansari.