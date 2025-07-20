Assam University TEDx shines light on resilience, innovation & local enterprise

Silchar, July 20: Themed “Voices from the East: Resilience in the Face of Adversity,” the TEDx event at Assam University on Saturday sparked fresh aspirations among students, entrepreneurs, and change-makers across the Barak Valley.

Organised by university students with the support of Vice Chancellor Prof Rajive Mohan Pant and Registrar Dr PK Nath, the globally renowned TEDx platform is now poised to open new doors for the youth and change-makers of southern Assam.

“The most powerful ideas come from the margins, and today, those margins are echoing the voices of change and growth,” said Dr. Seema Paul, Chairperson of TEDx Assam University, while inaugurating the event.

She underscored the importance of bringing TEDx to Silchar, highlighting how the Northeast — and Assam in particular — has long remained sidelined in national and global discourse.

“The Northeast has existed on the fringes of the country’s development narrative. But in recent years, Assam has emerged as a preferred destination for students from across India and abroad. It is a clear sign of change,” said Dr. Paul, reflecting on her two-decade-long association with the university.

She also expressed gratitude to the university leadership and sponsors for supporting the initiative.

Padma Shri and Ramon Magsaysay awardee Dr R Ravi Kannan, Director of Cachar Cancer Hospital and a featured speaker, hailed TEDx as “a powerful platform to connect people, ideas, and ideals.”

He praised the organisers for hosting such a prestigious event in a geographically remote region like Silchar.

Echoing hope for local enterprise, Ishwar Bhai Ubhadia — veteran tea industry leader, General Manager of Rosekandy Tea Estate, and Professor of Practice at the university — urged the youth to explore the untapped potential of the Barak Valley.

He added that TEDx would amplify southern Assam’s voice and help bring attention to both its challenges and opportunities.

Citing pressing concerns in Assam’s 200-year-old tea industry, such as climate change, labour absenteeism, and migration, Ubhadia called for innovation and adaptive business strategies to sustain the sector.

The event featured thought-provoking talks by Dr. Vijender Chauhan, an eminent Hindi professor, motivational speaker, and UPSC mentor, and Sumit Dey, an engineer at NVIDIA Germany and autonomous mobility entrepreneur.

Their presence added a global perspective to the day’s proceedings, which left a lasting impact on the region’s outlook and aspirations.