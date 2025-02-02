Assam University staff arrested after 48-hr manhunt for molesting minor

Silchar, Feb 2: After an intense 48-hour manhunt, Cachar police have arrested a 57-year-old employee of Assam University, Silchar, for allegedly molesting a minor girl on the university’s Department of Law premises.

The accused, Farukh Ahmed, a non-teaching staff member, had been absconding since the incident on January 31. Police, with assistance from his family, traced his location and set up a trap to apprehend him., the police said.

Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP) Numal Mahatta confirmed that Ahmed was arrested in the early hours of Sunday in Ramnagar following a search operation.

“He was arrested near the ISBT in Ramnagar area in the wee hours after a search operation,” said SP Mahatta. He further stated that the university authorities had been informed and necessary measures were taken for the immediate apprehension of the accused.

A case has been registered under Dwarbond PS Case No. 6/2025, invoking Sections 75(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The case’s sensitive nature has prompted authorities to closely monitor developments as the investigation progresses.

Meanwhile, the university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has launched an internal inquiry. A senior university official, speaking to The Assam Tribune, confirmed that the ICC would submit its report at the earliest.

The arrest has sparked discussions about campus safety and the university’s role in ensuring a secure environment for students.

Earlier in August 2024, a faculty member of the same Department of the university was arrested by Cachar Police on charges of sexually assaulting a student.

The arrest had reportedly followed widespread protests by the university’s student union, demanding justice for the victim.