Assam University Silchar to set up war museum on campus

Silchar, Sep 6: In what could be called a major development move, people of Barak Valley will be witnessing a War Museum on the premises of Assam University, Silchar by the end of this month.

Prof Rajive Mohan Pant, vice chancellor of the university, while talking to The Assam Tribune informed that the idea behind coming up with a war museum on campus is to enthuse the students and people of Barak Valley at large to know about the rich legacy of the Indian Armed Forces and motivate the youth to join the force and serve the country.

"I had the opportunity to visit the War Memorial at Dighalipukhri in Guwahati which has been constructed by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam. I was quite impressed with the way the Memorial was constructed and the idea to have a similar memorial at our campus here had crossed my mind. In my pursuit, I could meet Brigadier ND Joshi, former director, Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam and we discussed the plausible possibilities of having a memorial at the Assam University campus. Having received a positive response from the Brigadier, we moved ahead with the idea and soon the War Museum will be opened for people at our old Kendriya Vidyalaya premises for which work is going on a war footing. I am hopeful that by end of this month, we will witness and pay our homage to the war heroes who made their supreme sacrifice for the cause of the nation," Prof Pant said.

The project cost of the museum is around Rs 20 lakhs and the museum will have two chambers- one chamber will display exhibits of tanks and Param Veer Chakras and the other chamber will have flags and other exhibits with detailed information, the vice chancellor informed.

On the other hand, Prof Pant also informed that the university has plans to open courses for the Armed Force personnel as well. "The concept of opening courses for the Armed Forces personnel is still in the ideation stage for now. The officers and jawans of the Armed Forces retire very early and so we are planning to open suitable courses for them to pursue. We would like to promote this culture and take up need-based programmes," he maintained.