Assam University, Silchar organises two-day ethnic festival

Guwahati, May 15: The Assam University, Silchar organised a two-day ethnic festival on 12th & 13th May, 2023, to celebrate India's vibrant cultural tapestry and diversity of the country.

The guest list for the event included Jadav Payeng, Padma Shri Awardee, also known as the Forest Man of India; Chief Conservator of Forests, Southern Assam Circle, Sivakumar Periyasamy, also known as Mr.Kaziranga; Simanta Das, General Secreyary, SC Morcha also an associate member of SLAC, Govt. of Assam; Bipul Gohain, Asset Manager, ONGC, Srikona,Silchar; Satyender Kumar, Dy. General Manager (HR), ONGC, Srikona Silchar; Satish Chandra Kouli, Chief General Manager (Drilling), ONGC, Srikona, Silchar; Niraj Choudharkar, Assam State Join Organising Secretary of ABVP and a representative of Rosekandy Tea Estate. The Chief Patron was Prof. Rajiv Mohan Pant, Honourable Vice Chancellor, Assam University, Silchar.

The events showcased the folk song and folk dance from around 25 ethnicities across the country and the event also featured ethnic food stalls, arts and crafts exhibition from different ethnicity.

Mr. Kisamlungbe Pame, Vice President of AUSU and Ethfiesta's Convenor said that Ethfiesta 2023 was the first and the biggest ethnic festival of Assam University, Silchar and it was a grand success. He hopes for the legacy to continue and request the university to support and encourage such event which gives equal platform to everyone. He acknowledged all those who have contributed in various ways to make the event successful.