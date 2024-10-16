Assam University Silchar named nodal institution for Centre's Yuva Samagam Phase-V

Silchar, Oct 16: Assam University Silchar has been designated as the nodal institution for Phase-V of the Yuva Samagam, a central initiative under the "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" programme. Yuva Samagam aims to strengthen people-to-people connections, particularly among youth across the country.

Being the nodal institution, the university will felicitate students selected from across the state for a 5 to 7-day educational and cultural exchange tour to IIM Raipur, scheduled for November or December.

Dr. Tapodhir Acharjee, Nodal Officer for Yuva Sangam Phase-V and Associate Professor at Assam University, informed that Assam has been paired with Chhattisgarh for the initiative.

“Applications are invited through an online portal from students and youth in Assam, aged 18-30, to participate in Yuva Sangam Phase-V. The application link is: https://ebsb.aicte-india.org/, and the last date for registration is October 21,” a statement from the Department of Higher Education, Government of India, read.

Expressing pride in being assigned the responsibility as the nodal institution for the state, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajive Mohan Pant of the university, said, “It is a matter of pride that Assam University, Silchar, has been selected as the nodal institute from Assam for Yuva Sangam Phase-V. I urge students and youth across the state to participate spontaneously in the Yuva Sangam.”

Dr. Pradosh Kiran Nath, Registrar of the university, also expressed hope that youth from Assam will seize this opportunity by submitting online applications for selection.