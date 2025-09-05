Assam University rises, NIT Silchar slips in NIRF 2025, perception emerges as key hurdle

Silchar, September 5: The latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, released by the Ministry of Education on Thursday, has delivered contrasting results for Barak Valley’s two premier higher education institutions — Assam University, Silchar, and the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar.

Assam University marked a strong comeback, re-entering the 100 universities at 97th position. It also debuted in the pharmacy rankings securing the 76th spot - a development hailed as a sign of renewed academic momentum. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajive Mohan Pant attributed the achievement to a collective effort, improved research output, and enhanced visibility.

“Last year, public perception was our weak spot. This year, our ecosystem projected our progress more effectively, and we managed to score 10 points in the perception parameter. That, I strongly feel, made the difference,” Prof. Pant told The Assam Tribune. Setting higher goals, he added, “Our next target is to break into the top 60.”

In contrast, NIT Silchar, once a steady performer in the NIRF rankings, slipped to 50th in Engineering and 97th overall, a drop from last year’s 40th and 92nd positions respectively. Director Prof. Dilip Kumar Baidya, however, downplayed the decline, stressing that it reflected intensified competition rather than underperformance.

“We are still within the top 100, which demonstrates consistency. The competition has grown tougher with both new entrants and established institutions raising the bar,” he said. Prof. Baidya pointed to notable contributions, including the design of a chip capable of capturing brain waves for epileptic seizure detection and predictive devices, showcased at this year’s SEMICON.

Acknowledging the perception gap, he added: “Being in a remote region, not many people across the country or abroad are aware of our rich potential. We need to be more proactive in building public perception and will certainly work harder to improve our standing.”

Despite their divergent trajectories, the experiences of Assam University and NIT Silchar underline a shared reality — in the competitive arena of higher education rankings, perception remains as decisive as performance.