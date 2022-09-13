Assam University organises inter-institutional debate and quiz competitions

SILCHAR, SEPT 13: An inter-institutional debate and quiz competition was organised by the newly-formed Assam University Debate and Quiz Clubs on Monday at the Bipin Chandra Pal Seminar Hall in the university campus.

Vice Chancellor of Assam University, Prof. Rajive Mohan Pant, presided over the inaugural function. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Pant complimented the maiden venture by the newly-formed clubs and said that events like these will go a long way in creating a culture of critical thinking and trigger fresh ideas and infuse a spirit of competitiveness among the students of the university when they compete with students of other institutions.

Guest of honour, Prof, C. R. Bhattacharjee, Dean of Students' Welfare, Prof. Anindya Syam Choudhury, Director of IQAC, Prof. Piyush Pandey and Teacher Advisor of Debate Club, Dr. Alfarid Hussain also spoke during the inaugural function. Earlier, Student Coordinator of the Debate Club, Monosijo Bhattacharjee delivered the welcome address.

The quiz competition was conducted by quizmaster Krishanu Bhattacharjee, that saw participation from students of NIT Silchar, Silchar Medical College, Barak Valley Engineering College, G C College, bedsides the host Assam University.

Monoswini Misra and Dimpal Dutta from NIT Silchar won the quiz competition. Satyin Pritam Yogi and Debanga Bikash Bora, also from NIT Silchar, were the runners-up.

Eminent public intellectual and academic, Prof. Joydeep Biswas was the speaker in the debate competition. The motion of the debate was "This house believes that India is going to achieve 'Vishwaguru' status in the near future". The judges of the event were Prof. C.R Bhattacharjee, Dr. Anindya Sen and Dr. Ayesha Tahera Rashid.

Sandeep Nath of Assam University was adjudged the 'Best Debater' and Shubham Sharma, also of Assam University was adjudged the Second Best Debater.' Both Sandeep Nath and Shubham Sharma also won the 'Best Team' award, while Swagatam Roy and Aditya Dey of Assam University won the second ' Best Team' award.