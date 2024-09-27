Assam University non-teaching staff demand restoration of OPS

Silchar, Sept. 27: The non-teaching staff of the Assam University Silchar staged a protest outside the varsity on Thursday demanding restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The protestors were under the banner of the Assam University Non-Teaching Employees Association (AUNTEA).

The protesting employees of the university stated that this was a move against the New Pension Scheme (NPS) for the employees who joined after January 1, 2004.

“The NPS does not guarantee the same level of security to the employees as it was guaranteed by the OPS, which has triggered a sense of great uncertainty among the employees. While the government is advocating for the One Nation, One Election scheme, it should also strive to implement One Nation, One Pension, which is the need of the hour,” said Pinak Kanti Roy, the general secretary of AUNTEA.

Sagnik Choudhury, president of the association, said that with the growing demands of the OPS against the NPS, the government must take steps to revoke the NPS. “We firmly believe that the honourable Prime Minister will take steps to withdraw the NPS and restore the OPS in the interest of the central government employees across the country,” he maintained.

The protest at the Assam University, Silchar, comes following days after the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) carried out a protest demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Earlier this week, as part of a movement against the perceived shortcomings of the New Pension Scheme (NPS), a motorbike procession was carried out by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Employees Union.

The office bearers of the NFR Employees Union led the procession, emphasising that the benefits of the New Pension Scheme (NPS) are inadequate for the railway employees. They stated that the benefits under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) provided more comprehensive financial security after an employee’s retirement.