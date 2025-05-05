Assam University mulls termination of professor accused of sexual harassment

Silchar, May 5: Assam University has indicated that it may terminate the services of an assistant professor who has been accused of sexually harassing students.

Citing past precedents where faculty members accused of sexual harassment have been dismissed by the management, Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajive Mohan Pant said the university is committed to ensuring justice.

“There have been instances in the past where individuals accused under the POCSO Act were terminated from the university. We will ensure that justice is delivered in this case as well,” he told The Assam Tribune.

Prof Pant added that an internal inquiry has been initiated and that the university is handling the matter in an "unbiased manner".

The students, along with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), had filed an FIR against assistant professor Ajit Kumar Jena on Sunday. They also staged a protest against the growing instances of such cases on campus and demanded Jena's immediate arrest.

“The words used by the faculty member against our female classmates were shameful and unmentionable. They have caused not only social distress but mental trauma as well. We demand his immediate arrest and termination,” said a student, requesting anonymity.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta confirmed that an investigation is underway to trace the accused. It has also been learnt that Jena has filed a counter-FIR, alleging harassment by some students over his caste.

Meanwhile, the university registrar, Dr P.K. Nath, expressed concern over the recurring nature of such complaints. “This has become a serious concern for the university administration. The students, too, have expressed deep anguish,” he said.

This is the second such incident reported at the university in the past two months. In February, a 57-year-old staff member was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl on the premises of the Department of Law.

The police had registered a case under Sections 75(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.