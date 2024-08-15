Assam University law professor arrested for alleged sexual assault on student

Guwahati, Aug 15: A faculty member of the Department of Law at Assam University, Silchar, has been arrested by Cachar Police on charges of sexually assaulting a student.

Cachar Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta, confirmed the arrest, stating that the accused, an assistant professor, was initially detained for questioning. After an investigation, he was formally charged under relevant sections of the law.

The arrest follows widespread protests by the university’s student union, demanding justice for the victim.

The incident, which reportedly occurred a few days ago, came to light when the victim, a student from the same department, filed an FIR at the Assam University Police outpost.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that the professor attempted to coerce her into complying with his demands by promising to make her the department’s topper and a gold medal recipient. She firmly rejected his advances.

Shubham Roy, president of the Assam University Students Union (AUSU), stated that the union took swift action after learning of the incident, organising protests to demand justice for the victim and pushing for measures to enhance the safety and security of female students on campus.

“Given recent incidents, such as the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, we are deeply concerned about the safety of students. We have demanded the suspension of the accused faculty member and called for the installation of sufficient CCTV cameras within the university campus, ideally every 50 meters, as well as along the route from the university to Irongmara," Roy told The Assam Tribune.

Roy also urged the Cachar District Administration to install streetlights along the road from NIT Silchar Point to Assam University to deter unlawful activities.

The case has sparked significant outrage among students and faculty alike, with many calling for swift action to ensure such incidents are not repeated. The investigation is ongoing.