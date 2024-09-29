Assam University faculty inducted as Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry

Silchar, Sept 29: A senior faculty member from the Department of Chemistry at Assam University, Prof. Chira Ranjan Bhattacharjee, has been honoured with the title of Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC), United Kingdom, for 2024.

This prestigious recognition highlights his significant contributions to the field of chemical sciences and underscores his commitment to sustainable research practices.

Speaking with The Assam Tribune, Prof. Bhattacharjee expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "This honour and recognition of my works will surely act as a big motivational factor to keep working in the same direction with more intensity."

He highlighted the importance of aligning research with today’s environmental needs, saying, “Any research conducted oblivious of the world directions towards the pressing needs will not be much fruitful.”

Prof. Bhattacharjee credited his success to the support from his teachers, colleagues, and dedicated scholars in his laboratory, sharing, "I share this achievement with my teachers, my scholars who are working tirelessly in the lab, and my colleagues for giving me a supportive environment.”

With over 100 research articles published in peer-reviewed journals, Prof. Bhattacharjee advocates for a sustainable approach in scientific research. He highlighted that “environment compliance is one of the core principles” that researchers must prioritise to avoid adverse consequences of their work.

The Royal Society of Chemistry, one of the oldest societies in the world, confers this honour to approximately 25 researchers and academicians globally each year.

The fellowship is awarded to individuals who have held senior positions for over five years and have made significant impacts in advancing chemical sciences as both a knowledge domain and a profession.

As a Fellow, Prof. Bhattacharjee joins a community of influential members who bring invaluable experience and commitment to promoting the importance of chemical science.