Assam University cancels ongoing TDC (CBCS) exam due to flood

Silchar, May 31: In the latest move considering the flood situation in Barak Valley, the Assam University, Silchar authorities have cancelled the ongoing TDC (CBCS) even-semester examinations, which were scheduled to be held on June 1.

A notification issued by the registrar of the university on Friday stated, "It is hereby informed to all concerned that the pre-scheduled examination of TDC (CBCS) even semester examination 2024 of June 1, 2024 has been postponed until further order considering the flood situation and opening of relief camps in the campus of some of the affiliated colleges of Assam University. The schedule of postponed examinations will be notified shortly. However, all other examinations from June, 2024 shall be held as per schedule. This is issued with the approval of the Vice-Chancellor, Assam University, Silchar."