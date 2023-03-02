Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates temple in Barpeta

Barpeta, March 2: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated a Shiva temple at Howly in Barpeta on Thursday.

During the event Sonowal offered prayers to lord Shiva and participated in an inaugural meeting where he spoke about the importance of nature conservation.

Furthermore, the minister also talked about the election results which took place in the three neighbouring states.

Moreover former MLAs Gunin Das, Hrishikesh Goswami and Jayanta Das among others also took part in the opening ceremony of the temple.