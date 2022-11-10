Assam: Union Minister Gadkari announces to launch project worth 50000 cr

Guwahati, Nov 10: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on his three day visit to Assam announced to launch several projects to boost the connectivity in the state. Gadkari visited Assam on November 9 to review several projects that were implemented under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India.

The minister announced to launch project worth Rs 50,000 crores to bring transformation in the connectivity of the state.

The projects which are set to be launched includes, Guwahati Ring Road and Narangi-Kurua Bridge, 38-km elevated Kaziranga corridor, Jorhat-Majuli bridge, 6-lane Khanapara-Jorabat road and Khanapara - LGBI Airport Ropeway.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude taking to Twitter saying, Grateful to Shri @nitin_gadkari ji for announcing projects worth ₹50,000 cr to boost connectivity in Assam.





However, as per reports, The Union Minister is unhappy with the pace of various ongoing projects in the State.

Gadkari after reviewing various projects in the region said that the new projects worth Rs 50,000 crore for Assam, Rs 9,000 crore for Meghalaya, Rs 5,000 crore for Nagaland and Rs 4,000 crore for Sikkim has been approved.