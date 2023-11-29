Assam: Unidentified miscreants kill retired engineer in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar, Nov 29: In a tragic incident, a few unidentified miscreants stabbed a retired engineer to death at his residence in Assam’s Kokrajhar district during the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to sources, the incident took place in Bidhanpally area where the unidentified miscreants entered the residence of the retired engineer and brutally attacked him and his wife with a sharp weapon.

As a result of the attack, the engineer, Tapan Chakraborty (70) died on the spot while his wife, Madhumita Chakraborty (65) sustained severe injuries.

After receiving information about the incident, Kokrajhar police rushed to the spot and rescued Madhumita Chakraborty in critical condition and admitted her to Lower Assam Hospital in Bongaigaon for treatment.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, however, the police recovered the murder weapon, a machete covered with blood, from the spot and launched an investigation to nab the culprits involved in the incident.

It has come to the fore that the son of the elderly couple resides in Bengaluru while their daughter resides in America.

The incident has caused a stir in the area raising safety concerns of the well-being of the people.