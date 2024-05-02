Assam: Unidentified miscreant kills 34 year old man in Karimganj

Karimganj, May 2: A tense situation prevailed in Karimganj after the recovery of a dead body in the Lakhipur area under the Patherkandi circle on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Hussain Ahmed (37).



According to information received, on Wednesday midnight, an unidentified miscreant called the deceased Hussain over the phone and killed him and later left the dead body near his house.



Meanwhile, during the early hours of Thursday, the deceased’s mother found her son’s body, leaving her in shock, following which locals gathered on the spot.



Upon receiving information from the locals about the incident, police reached the scene station, recovered the dead body and sent it to the Karimganj civil hospital for a post-mortem.

