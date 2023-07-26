Assam: Unidentified dead body found in Biswanath Chariali

Biswanath Chariali, Jul 26: An unidentified dead body of a man was found at Biswanath's railway line at around 12:30 AM on Wednesday midnight.
The dead body's face was found in completely dismembered manner as it was hit by a train.
Furthermore, photos of several persons were recovered from the deceased person.
Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation to determine the identity of the body.
