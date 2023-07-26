85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Unidentified dead body found in Biswanath Chariali

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Unidentified dead body found in Biswanath Chariali
X

AT Photo

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Biswanath Chariali, Jul 26: An unidentified dead body of a man was found at Biswanath's railway line at around 12:30 AM on Wednesday midnight.

The dead body's face was found in completely dismembered manner as it was hit by a train.

Furthermore, photos of several persons were recovered from the deceased person.

Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation to determine the identity of the body.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Unidentified dead body found in Biswanath Chariali

Biswanath Chariali, Jul 26: An unidentified dead body of a man was found at Biswanath's railway line at around 12:30 AM on Wednesday midnight.

The dead body's face was found in completely dismembered manner as it was hit by a train.

Furthermore, photos of several persons were recovered from the deceased person.

Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation to determine the identity of the body.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
Advertisement
Skip Ad