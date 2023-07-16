85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Unidentified dead body found floating in Rangia

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Unidentified dead body found floating in Rangia
X

Representational Image 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Jul 16: In a tragic incident, an unidentified dead body of a man was recovered in Rangia, reports emerged on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Bongaon area of Rangia where the body was found floating in the Baralia River.

Reportedly, locals spotted the lifeless body and immediately informed the police regarding the matter.

Following the information, police reached the spot and immediately initiated an investigation to determine the individual’s identity.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Unidentified dead body found floating in Rangia

Guwahati, Jul 16: In a tragic incident, an unidentified dead body of a man was recovered in Rangia, reports emerged on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Bongaon area of Rangia where the body was found floating in the Baralia River.

Reportedly, locals spotted the lifeless body and immediately informed the police regarding the matter.

Following the information, police reached the spot and immediately initiated an investigation to determine the individual’s identity.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X