Assam: Unidentified dead body found floating in Rangia

Guwahati, Jul 16: In a tragic incident, an unidentified dead body of a man was recovered in Rangia, reports emerged on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Bongaon area of Rangia where the body was found floating in the Baralia River.

Reportedly, locals spotted the lifeless body and immediately informed the police regarding the matter.

Following the information, police reached the spot and immediately initiated an investigation to determine the individual’s identity.