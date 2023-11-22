Assam: Unidentified dead body found floating in Biswanath

Biswanath Chariali, Nov 22: In a tragic incident, an unidentified dead body was found in Assam’s Biswanath Chariali on Wednesday.

As per sources, the dead body was found in a pond in Buriganag village.

Reportedly, locals witnessed the dead body floating on the pond, following which they immediately informed the police.

Meanwhile, upon receiving information, police reached the spot and took the body for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway.