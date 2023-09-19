Assam: Unidentified body recovered in Rangia

Guwahati, Sep 19: In a mysterious circumstance, the dead body of an unidentified person was recovered in Rangia area of Assam during the early hours of Tuesday.

Reportedly, the locals spotted the body lying near a drainage in Ward no 2 of the area.

Police reached the site and sent the body for post-mortem reports. The cause of the death and the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigations are on.