Assam

Assam: Unidentified body recovered in Rangia

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Unidentified body recovered in Rangia
Guwahati, Sep 19: In a mysterious circumstance, the dead body of an unidentified person was recovered in Rangia area of Assam during the early hours of Tuesday.

Reportedly, the locals spotted the body lying near a drainage in Ward no 2 of the area.

Police reached the site and sent the body for post-mortem reports. The cause of the death and the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigations are on.

The Assam Tribune


The Assam Tribune


