Assam: Unidentified body of a man found between New Haflong and Migrengdisa

Haflong Dec 18: In a shocking incident, GRP personnel recovered the dead body of unknown male in between New Haflong and Migrengdisa.



On December 16 at 10.35 a.m., a railway memo was received from Kajol Poddar, BTS/NHLG, stating that an unknown male body was lying near a railway track between NHLG and MGE and appeared to be dead.

On receiving the memo GRP personals rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

The dead body of the deceased was then sent to Haflong Civil Hospital for PM exam.



As per reports, it would be preserved at Haflong Civil Hospital morgue for a period of 72 hours for identification.



Though the cause of death has not yet be ascertained but the injury marks suggest that the person might be fallen from a train.

