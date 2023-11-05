Assam: Unidentified assailant kills mosque ‘Imam’ during prayer

Guwahati, Nov 5: In a heinous incident, an unidentified assailant allegedly murdered the local Imam of Makum Kalabari locality in Assam during his morning prayer by slashing his throat with a machete.

The victim, identified as Tejibur Islam, a 55-year-old originally from Bihar, was leading the prayer when the assailant struck.

An eyewitness to the event described his futile attempt to intervene, saying, "When I saw the man attacking the Imam with a machete while he was praying in the morning, I tried to stop him from behind. I managed to drag him outside the mosque, but he pushed me aside and escaped. I immediately called for help, but it was too early in the morning, and no one responded.”

Police immediately reached the site and sent the victim's body for a post-mortem examination. An investigation has been initiated to nab the accused murderer.