Assam: ULFA-I flag spotted on National Highway in Baihata

Guwahati, Nov 28: Tensions prevailed in Baihata and Kamalpur area under Assam’s Kamrup district after a flag of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) was spotted in the area on Tuesday morning.

According to initial information, the flag was spotted flown on the divider on National Highway No. 31.

This has created a tense situation in the area and so far it is unclear of who might have flown the flag of the banned outfit in the area.