Assam: ULFA-I cadre executed in Myanmar camp for trying to flee

Bajali, Oct 29: In a shocking incident, a youth from Assam’s Bajali district who joined the outlawed faction United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) in the year 2022 was allegedly executed after attempting to escape from a camp in Myanmar.

According to the members of the family, the deceased youth, identified as Bivakar Kalita alias Pranoy Axom from Pathsala, who was also a Mixed Martial Arts player, allegedly attempted to escape from the camp earlier in September 2023 along with another cadre, but unfortunately both of them were sentenced to death by the outlawed faction.

Speaking to the media, the father of the deceased ULFA-I cadre mentioned that his son joined the outlawed faction on March 9, 2022.