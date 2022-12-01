Assam: UGACMC demands separate Garo Autonomous Council

Guwahati, Dec 1: A press conference of the United Garo Autonomous Council Movement Committee was held at the meeting room of the Dudhnai Inspection Bungalow on Tuesday demanding the formation of the Garo Autonomous Council. The president of the organisation, Pollins Sangma, said at a press conference that more than 7 lakh people living in Assam have been demanding the Garo Autonomous Council in Assam for a long time.

As per reports, the protestors have claimed that even after the completion of two years the government has not contributed a single rupee for development in the areas of the Garo community. As a result the Garo Development Council has not been able to go a step further in terms of development for the community.

In this regard, the organisation has held several rounds of discussions with the Chief Minister of the Government of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tribal Development Minister Ranoj Pegu. However, the government has not paid any attention to the development of the Council.

Angered by such indifferent attitude of the government, the United Garo Autonomous Council Movement Committee said at a press conference that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be held in the country in 2024.

The Garo community also threatened to withdraw support to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the elections. In addition, they have also warned the government that in the coming days, they would be forced to take up agitation programmes as such in a democratic manner.