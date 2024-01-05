Assam: Two students who fled home to become businessmen rescued at Mumbai Airport

Guwahati, Jan 5: In a surprising turn of events, two students of Don Bosco School High School, Doomdooma, Tinsukia district, who were reported to be missing, were rescued by Mumbai Police on Thursday from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The class 9 boys were apprehended in a coordinated operation by the Assam Police and Mumbai Police.

The families of both the boys had earlier filed a missing person’s report at the Doomdooma police station in Assam after the boys did not return home from school.



A senior investigating official informed the media, “Both the students are close friends. One student was carrying a mobile, but it was switched off. He had also taken around Rs 2 lakh in cash from his home.” Reportedly, the police, after scouring dozens of CCTV cameras, could determine that they had travelled to Dibrugarh airport and found that they had boarded Indigo Flight 6E 115 bound for Mumbai.



The boys were then taken into safe custody and their family members and Doomdooma police officials were informed.



As per reports, the boys fled their homes after failing a unit test and boarded a flight to Mumbai to start a business based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The duo was influenced by the stories of Elon Musk and aspired to become successful person like him.

