Assam: Two students battling poverty shine in HSLC 2024

Bijni, April 22: Two students from less privileged backgrounds excelled in the recently announced High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination 2024 results in Assam’s Bijni.

According to sources, the students brought laurels to their homes by securing 84 percent and 85 percent of the recently announced HSLC results.

The students, residents of a remote village in Bijni, from very poor backgrounds, have proved that poverty cannot be a barrier to education.

The bright students have been identified as Kunal Nandi, son of a carpenter from Phulkumari Bimal Nandi, who secured 85 percent, and Puranda Kumar Biswas, son of a farmer from No. 2 Bishnupur Abhiram Biswas, who secured 84 percent in the HSLC exam.

The two students, who dream of becoming engineers in the future, were felicitated with Bihuwans by local youths.



