Assam: Two robbers detained with handmade guns in Pengeri

Digboi, June 18: Two people involved in a robbery attempt that occurred in Tekeri, Pengeri, on June 12 have been detained by the police.

According to sources, the robbers targeted three men who were in Tekeri to purchase buffaloes. They threatened the individuals with handmade guns and sharp weapons and looted Rs 1,70,000 in cash before fleeing the scene.

The detained individuals have been identified as Ranjan Baruah (35) and Bitupan Dahotia (29), both residents of Tekeri Raidang Pathar village.

During the operation, police recovered handmade guns believed to have been used in the robbery, Rs 39,000 in cash, and additional weapons.

Notably, Bitupan Dahotia was found attempting to conceal one of the handmade guns in a nearby forest.