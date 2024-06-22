Assam: Two poachers killed in firing at Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary

Raha, June 22: An encounter between poachers and forest officials took place at the Charaihagi Forest Camp area in Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary, resulting in the death of two poachers in Nagaon, on Friday night.

Reportedly, the two brothers were caught illegally trading in Rowmari Beel.

The deceased have been identified as Jalil Uddin and Sameer Uddin, both residents of Dhingbari Chapari village under Juria Police Station.

Forest Department officials arrested the two poachers during a routine patrol, and confronted them, resulting in an exchange of fire.

After the incident, the bodies were taken to Nagaon Civil Hospital overnight by the forest department.

Meanwhile, police and forest department personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain peace and ensure security.