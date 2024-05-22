Assam: Two persons arrested for illegally cutting trees in Bajali

Bajali, May 22: After a complaint was lodged by various nature lovers and environmentalists, the forest department arrested two persons for illegally cutting trees.

As per reports, the duo was involved in cutting trees illegally on government land in the Bichan Kuchi area near the Kaldiya River in Assam's Bajali district. The accused have been identified as Achyut Roy and Hiranya Roy of Bichan Kuchi village.

It may be mentioned that a field officer of disaster management, Sankar Nath, witnessed a few miscreants cutting down several trees illegally, and later he informed the forest officials. However, the miscreants managed to flee from the spot by wearing masks with tractors and cutter machines before the forest officials could nab them.

After the incident, various nature lovers raised their voices against the matter and demanded action.