Assam: Two-month-old baby killed by father in Nagaon

Raha, May 29: In a heart-wrenching incident, a two-month-old baby was allegedly killed by his father at Khaplangkusi village, near Barapujia, on Tuesday, the police said.

The accused, identified as Swaraj Senapati, 22 years old, has been apprehended, they added.



The infant was beaten to death by his father in the afternoon when his mother was busy doing household work outside the home.



The accused punched the victim, threw him on the floor, and thrashed him till he died, the mother of the infant alleged.



“When I came inside the house, I had found the baby in sleeping condition with the mouth open. I asked my husband what had happened to the baby. My husband replied that he had killed the baby," the mother of the victim said.



The mother then took the baby to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” sources said.



Meanwhile, Raha police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law and further investigation is underway.

