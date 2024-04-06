Assam: Two minors found hanging in Cachar; suicide suspected

Silchar, April 6: A tense situation arose in Assam’s Cachar district after the bodies of two minors, including a girl, were found hanging on a tree.

According to sources, the horrifying incident took place in Choto Doodhpatil part-II area where the minors were found hanging from a tree.

After receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies, sent them for post mortem at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

"Prima facie suggests it to be a suspected case of suicide, however, we are conducting a thorough investigation into the case," said Sheetal Kumar, Additional SP (Crime). Kumar added that no complaint has been registered so far from the families of the deceased minors.

Interestingly, according to locals, the minors were seen together many times and they belong to same community.