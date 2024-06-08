Assam: Two minors drown while bathing in pond

Jorhat, June 8: In a shocking incident, two minors died after drowning in a pond in the Titabor area on Saturday

According to sources, the victims went to take a bath in a pond belonging to one Lakhi Gogoi in the Kankhowa village area where the unfortunate incident took place.

When the locals spotted the minors, they rescued them and tried to expel water from their lungs; however, they were not entirely successful. The duo was then rushed to Titabor Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital and Block Primary Health Centre for immediate medical attention. Unfortunately, the minors were declared brought dead by the doctors.

The deceased have been identified as Pranju Barua (10) and Mintu Gogoi (9). It is learned that both the boys were meritorious students, and their untimely deaths have sent shockwaves across the village.