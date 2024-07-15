Assam: Two minors drown to death in floodwater in Dhubri, one critical

﻿Dhubri, July 15: A tragic incident struck Dangerchar Jhaleralga village, under the jurisdiction of Gauripur police station in Assam’s Dhubri district, when three children went missing after falling into the floodwater.

The mishap led to the death of two children, while the third child was rescued from the floodwater in serious condition.

The deceased have been identified as Abu Sayed (6), and Sultana Parbin (8). The children were reportedly siblings and part of the same family. The third child, whose identity has not been disclosed, was rescued and admitted to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for medical treatment. Her condition is reported to be critical.

The incident unfolded when one of the children jumped into the floodwater to save another. However, the situation quickly escalated, leading to a tragic outcome.

Gauripur police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams responded promptly to the emergency. Upon arrival, they managed to rescue one child alive, while the bodies of Abu Sayed and Sultana Parbin were recovered from the water.

The two deceased children were sent to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examinations by the Gauripur police.

The incident has left the community in shock and mourning, highlighting the need for increased safety measures in areas prone to such accidents.