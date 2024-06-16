Assam: Two minor students escape kidnapping bid in Jorhat

Jorhat, Jun 16: A sensational incident took place in the Jorhat district of Assam where two unidentified miscreants tried to abduct two school students on Saturday in broad daylight.

The incident unfolded in Garakosa village under Selenghat police station in Jorhat district.



As per sources, the two kids were on their way back home from school when the miscreants came from behind in a white-coloured vehicle, trying to abduct them.



During the incident, one of the abducters grabbed one student, after which the other kid screamed, which alerted a woman from a nearby residence, leading the abductors to flee from the scene.



According to the students, the abductors came with masks on their faces and only two eyes were out.



It may be mentioned that on May 20, a minor boy escaped from the clutches of his kidnappers minutes after he was kidnapped by three unidentified men when he stepped out of his house to use the washroom in Mariani.



Therefore, another incident of child abduction within a month has created a huge sensation in the area.



Meanwhile, upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

