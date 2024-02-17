Assam: Two minor girls missing from Jorhat's Mariani since Feb 12

Jorhat, Feb 17: Following the recent disappearance of two girls from Assam’s Guwahati, another incident has come to light where two minor girls from Jorhat district went missing.

As per sources, the minor girls went missing on February 12, 2024, from Mariani in Jorhat.



It may be mentioned that one of the two missing students was to appear for this year's High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam.



The fact that the two students went missing for five days has created a stir in the vicinity.



Following the incident, both families lodged an FIR with the Mariani police regarding the disappearance of the two students, but they alleged that the police did not pay any heed to their complaints.



Meanwhile, one of the missing girls messaged a relative via 'WhatsApp', where she mentioned that both of them are doing well and asked not to worry about them anymore.



Further investigation into the matter is underway.

