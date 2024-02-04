Assam: Two men found dead in Kokrajhar

Guwahati, Feb 4: Sensation prevailed in Assam’s Kokrajhar district after bodies of two men were found murdered on Saturday.

According to initial information, the bodies were found near the Deeplaibil area under the jurisdiction of Kokrajhar Police Station. The deceased have been identified as Pradip Basumatary and Baccha Sk.

Kokrajhar Police informed that the duo was killed by unidentified miscreants with sharp weapons.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe into the matter to nab the culprits behind the incident.