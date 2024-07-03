Assam: Two injured in tiger attack in Nagaon

Raha, July 3: Amid floods, a shocking incident unfolded in Nagaon as two people were reportedly injured after being attacked by a tiger on Wednesday.

According to sources, the two people were immediately rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

The injured persons have been identified as Abdul Aziz and Aktar Hussain. The health condition of Hussain was stated to be critical.

According to the information received, the incident took place in Zengani village, under Juria Police Station.

Locals said that the tiger had been roaming in the area for a long time, unleashing terror.

Following the incident, forest officials are keeping a watch on the tiger that was spotted by the local people after the incident, according to sources.