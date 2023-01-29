Assam: Two held in Karimganj district for selling beef

Hailakandi, Jan 29: The CJM Court in Karimganj district of South Assam sent to persons in judicial custody after they arrested by police on Saturday for allegedly selling beef.

A senior police officer informed that some organisations filed an FIR stating the illegal selling of beef in Kabaribond area of Patharkandi, around 35 kms from Karimganj town on Saturday violating the provisions of Assam Cattle Prohibition Act, 2021.

As per reports, police has immediately arrested two persons along with the beef meat of the same village.

They have been identified as Asad Uddin and Fakrul Islam.

According to the Assam Cattle Prohibition Act, 2021, the selling of beef is prohibited under the Act in the five kms radius of non beef eating peoples' area where temple exists.

The local BJP MLA of Patharkandi Krishnendu Paul strongly condemned the incident and urged the police to keep strong vigil on it.