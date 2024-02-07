Assam: Two from Hailakandi arrested under forgery case

Hailakandi, Feb 7: Two people, including an advocate, were arrested by police in Hailakandi on Tuesday for allegedly forging the certified copy of the voters' list.

The arrested persons have been identified as Advocate Kazi Abu Reyhan and passport applicant Ahmed Hussain Barbhuiya.



Hussain is a resident of Dhalcherra village, part II, while Reyhan's residence is in Sahabad village. The additional superintendent of police, Shamir Daftar Baruah, informed that both of them were first detained for interrogation and later produced in the CJM court after arrest.



The court sent them to judicial custody till February 19.



Furthermore, the police filed a case against them under sections 420, 467 and 471 of the IPC.



As per sources, Ahmed Hussain applied for a passport and accordingly, during police verification, he submitted a certified copy of the voters' list, where police officials found some discrepancies and detained him.



Later, he revealed before the police that the copy was managed by the advocate Reyhan, following which the police detained him.



After long interrogations, both of them were arrested in the evening.



Further investigation regarding the matter is underway.

