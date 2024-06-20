Assam: Two forest officials caught red handed while accepting bribe in separate ops

Guwahati, Jun 20: The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Team trapped forest officials on Thursday in two separate operations in Assam.

According to reports, the anti-corruption team trapped Gopal Deka, Forest Beat Officer, Gabhoru Beat, of Sonitpur district, after he accepted a bribe from the complainant in office for allowing the unhindered movement of his vehicles carrying forest products.



In another operation, the team trapped Jnana Ranjan Das, AFS, DFO, Social Forestry, Golaghat, after he accepted Rs. 30,000 as a bribe in his official residence at Golaghat from the complainant for not cancelling the work order.



Further investigation in connection with the matter in underway.





