Assam: Two dead, one injured in a road accident in Karimganj

Karimganj, Mar 10: In a tragic incident, two men died on the spot while another one sustained injuries after the car in which they were travelling met with an accident in Assam’s Karimganj district on Saturday night.

According to reports, the incident took place on Kaliganj-Khagail road at Burunga Bridge when three friends were returning from the market at 11 p.m. in an Alto car bearing the registration number AS10 A 7136. The vehicle met with an accident, killing two on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Sabbir Hussain and Ibrahim Ahmed.

Meanwhile, another one, Jahirul Islam, who sustained severe injuries, was admitted to Karimganj Civil Hospital.