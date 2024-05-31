Assam: Two children drown in pit near Mosque in Barpeta Road

Barpeta, May 31: In a devastating incident that took place in Barpeta Road, Assam, two young lives were lost after falling into a pit near a mosque.

As per sources, the children were aged between five and seven years old.

According to eyewitnesses, the two children went missing from their residence around 4 p.m. on May 30. Despite frantic efforts by their parents and neighbours to locate them, the search proved futile until nightfall.

Tragically, it was during the night that a family member noticed footwear floating in a pit nearby. Upon further investigation, the lifeless bodies of both children were discovered in the water-filled pit.

Preliminary reports suggest that the pits were initially dug for the construction of toilets in the area.

However, due to the incessant rainfall caused by cyclone Remal, the pits filled with water created a hazardous situation that ultimately claimed the lives of innocent children.



