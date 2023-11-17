Assam: Two cattle smugglers arrested in Karimganj

Karimganj, Nov 17: The Karimganj Police has arrested two cattle smugglers and successfully rescued seven cows from the clutches of the duo operating along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The rescue operation led to the apprehension of two individuals involved in the illicit trade. The accused persons were identified as Jamir Ali and Shahidul Hussain.

The Girishganj Watch Post, under the guidance of in charge Nishikant Dey, acted on a confidential tip-off that ultimately resulted in the prevention of cross-border cattle smuggling.

The accused involved in this case has been taken into custody for further legal action.