Jorhat tragedy: Two brothers die after boat capsizes

Jorhat, Jul 21:A tragedy struck in Assam’s Jorhat district after two brothers died after their boat capsized into a large pit on Sunday.
The incident unfolded in Jorhat’s Na Pamua.
As per sources, the duo went to ride a boat in Na Pamua’s Baligaon Duboroni field when suddenly they fell into a large pit that had been allegedly dug by a person.
Soon after the incident, locals gathered at the site and informed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team.
Upon receiving information, the SDRF forces rushed to the spot and launched a manhunt to rescue the two missing youths.
After hours of search operations, the bodies of the duo were recovered.
The whole incident has sent a shockwave across the village.
