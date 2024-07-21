Jorhat tragedy: Two brothers die after boat capsizes

Jorhat, Jul 21:A tragedy struck in Assam’s Jorhat district after two brothers died after their boat capsized into a large pit on Sunday.

The incident unfolded in Jorhat’s Na Pamua.



As per sources, the duo went to ride a boat in Na Pamua’s Baligaon Duboroni field when suddenly they fell into a large pit that had been allegedly dug by a person.



Soon after the incident, locals gathered at the site and informed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team.



Upon receiving information, the SDRF forces rushed to the spot and launched a manhunt to rescue the two missing youths.



After hours of search operations, the bodies of the duo were recovered.



The whole incident has sent a shockwave across the village.

