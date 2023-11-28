Assam: Two arrested, Rs 15 crore heroin seized as police foil escape attempt

Guwahati, Nov 28: The Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) apprehended two individuals and confiscated heroin valued at Rs 15 crore in Kamrup district on Tuesday.

Acting on intelligence input regarding narcotics smuggling from Manipur, the STF conducted an operation following which a vehicle bearing registration number AS 25 EC 4464 was intercepted near Saraighat Bridge.

The suspects attempted to flee towards Changsari, approximately 20 km from Guwahati, but the STF team, firing two rounds, successfully prevented their escape and apprehended them, no injuries were reported.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, a concealed compartment was discovered, containing 1.8 kg of heroin. Two alleged peddlers, namely Sonu Ali from Garigaon and Arjun Basfore from Jalukbari, were apprehended by the police.

The operation was carried out by a team led by additional SP, STF Kalyan Pathak, under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General (DIG), STF, Partha Sarathi Mahanta.