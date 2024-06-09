Assam: Truck collision claims one life in Karimganj

Karimganj, June 9: A horrific collision between two trucks claimed the life of one person in the Karimganj district of Assam on Sunday morning.

According to sources, the incident occurred on the Assam-Tripura National Highway near Hawdar Beel in the Chargola area of Karimganj.

The deceased, identified as Shankar Das, a resident of Tripura, was the driver of one of the trucks involved in the collision.

Following the accident, the driver of the other truck fled from the scene, and his location is yet to be ascertained.

The accident was a result of a high-speed impact between the two heavy vehicles, sources said.

The force of the collision was such that Shankar Das sustained fatal injuries, and despite the swift response from emergency services, he was declared dead at the scene.

Locals said that the driver of the other truck fled immediately after the accident.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the incident, and a search is underway to locate the absconding driver.



